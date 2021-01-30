JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €23.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.94 ($34.04).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €28.54 ($33.58) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.94. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.88. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

