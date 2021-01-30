Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 1,695 ($22.15) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,511 ($19.74) price objective on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,383.55 ($18.08).

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 1,172.50 ($15.32) on Friday. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,373.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,221.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

