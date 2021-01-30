Penbrook Management LLC Takes $50,000 Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 21.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

BXMT opened at $26.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

