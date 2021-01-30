GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XMMO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 68,738 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 228,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 39,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $81.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day moving average is $70.77. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $86.72.

