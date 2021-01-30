Calamos Wealth Management LLC Takes $307,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 21,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period.

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average is $54.76. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $61.26.

