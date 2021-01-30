First Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

First Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sabre were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $10.78 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.18.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

