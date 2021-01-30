Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.08). Avalara posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Avalara in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Avalara from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $4,513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 841,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,591,789.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $3,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,896,310.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 309,818 shares of company stock valued at $50,348,913. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avalara by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $150.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.38 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $184.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.59.

Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

