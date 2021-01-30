GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,552 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 18,498.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,831,000 after buying an additional 1,408,625 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 26.1% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,878,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4,419.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,892,000 after buying an additional 735,504 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 283.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,718,000 after buying an additional 554,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.95.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $232.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.36 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

