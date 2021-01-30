Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Cut by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE stock opened at $288.80 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $306.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.06 and a 200-day moving average of $235.18.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.