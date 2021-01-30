American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded American Express from an equal weight rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express stock opened at $116.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.81.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,329,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after buying an additional 816,309 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of American Express by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,463,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $297,901,000 after buying an additional 660,578 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV grew its stake in shares of American Express by 345.6% in the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after buying an additional 622,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,121,676,000 after buying an additional 617,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.