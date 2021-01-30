Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,361,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,474,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,453,282.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,455,973.26.
- On Wednesday, January 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $1,120,590.00.
- On Thursday, January 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $2,341,600.00.
- On Friday, January 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,259,464.92.
- On Wednesday, December 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,064,430.00.
- On Monday, December 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $1,286,196.24.
- On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00.
- On Monday, December 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 4,729 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $667,356.48.
- On Friday, December 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $1,542,021.60.
- On Wednesday, December 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $1,237,590.00.
Shares of MRNA opened at $173.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $185.98. The stock has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 465.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 465.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 222,174 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Moderna from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moderna from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.11.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.