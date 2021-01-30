Insider Selling: Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Insider Sells 421,629 Shares of Stock

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $3,377,248.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,712.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.97 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $19.51.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 763,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 34,325 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMRN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.