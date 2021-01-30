Insider Selling: Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Insider Sells 421,629 Shares of Stock

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $3,377,248.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,712.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.97 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $19.51.
Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMRN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.77.
Amarin Company Profile
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
