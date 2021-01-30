Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler AG (DAI.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €57.35 ($67.47).

Shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) stock opened at €58.12 ($68.38) on Friday. Daimler AG has a 52 week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52 week high of €60.15 ($70.76). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is €49.24. The firm has a market cap of $62.18 billion and a PE ratio of 1,985.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

