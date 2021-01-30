Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler AG (DAI.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €57.35 ($67.47).

Shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) stock opened at €58.12 ($68.38) on Friday. Daimler AG has a 52 week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52 week high of €60.15 ($70.76). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is €49.24. The firm has a market cap of $62.18 billion and a PE ratio of 1,985.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

