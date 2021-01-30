Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $586.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.85. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.92.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 13.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawkins will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Hawkins by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 21,142 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hawkins by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hawkins by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hawkins by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

