Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ HEPA opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts forecast that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Also, Director Peter Wijngaard acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 61,500 shares of company stock worth $104,910. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

