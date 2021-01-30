Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (DIM.PA) (EPA:DIM) Given a €400.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €400.00 ($470.59) price target on Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (DIM.PA) (EPA:DIM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of DIM stock opened at €345.00 ($405.88) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €301.88 and a 200 day moving average of €295.03.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (DIM.PA)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

