Morgan Stanley Boosts Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $145.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PII has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Polaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Polaris from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.47.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $116.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. Polaris has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $129.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.55 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,655.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 23,798 shares of company stock worth $2,878,578 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Polaris by 1,276.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.