Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to post $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year sales of $6.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.58.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,352,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,398 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $147.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $162.98.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

