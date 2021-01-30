Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FMAO. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

