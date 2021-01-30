Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 23.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $95.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.91 and a 200-day moving average of $91.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.61. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.