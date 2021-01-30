Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,740 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 877,870 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 816,488 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,020,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,281,000 after purchasing an additional 813,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 123.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,763,000 after purchasing an additional 753,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM opened at $44.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $189.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.