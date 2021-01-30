Loveless Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,989 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 4.0% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 113,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 51,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM opened at $44.84 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $189.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.