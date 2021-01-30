Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Booking by 1,402.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 13.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,770,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $257,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 13.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Mizuho increased their target price on Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their target price on Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,942.73.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,944.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,290.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,133.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,898.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $45.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

