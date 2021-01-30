Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $94.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.36.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

