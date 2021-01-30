Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.42.

Shares of PLUG opened at $63.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.42 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at $56,294,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $1,903,325.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 439,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,063,892 shares of company stock valued at $100,900,293. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

