Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 458,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,074,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite during the third quarter worth $152,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $19,378,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the third quarter worth $7,568,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Magnite during the third quarter worth $6,379,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 335,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Day sold 39,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $453,088.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 351,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,617 shares of company stock worth $4,171,654. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Truist lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, 140166 initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $40.20.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $60.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.90 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.