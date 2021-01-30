Calamos Advisors LLC Has $15.34 Million Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,763 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $15,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $697,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 37.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $2,457,000.00. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $234,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,243.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,321 shares of company stock valued at $8,400,122. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RDFN has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

RDFN stock opened at $71.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average is $52.90. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.42 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $84.83.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

