Calamos Advisors LLC Has $19.41 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of D.R. Horton worth $19,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,082,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,216,327,000 after acquiring an additional 306,226 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,379,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,622,000 after acquiring an additional 194,119 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,627 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 70.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,149,000 after buying an additional 748,715 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.