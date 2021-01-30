Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

In related news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,250.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

