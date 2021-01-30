Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Position Lowered by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1,640.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.23.

CNC opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average of $62.83. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,084 shares of company stock valued at $28,811,577 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

