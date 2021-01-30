Cordasco Financial Network Sells 52 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,206.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,198.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,179.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price target (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,664.94.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

