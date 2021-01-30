PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.05

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.05 and last traded at $38.67, with a volume of 5341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PETQ shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $994.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $162.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.90 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PetIQ by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PetIQ by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PetIQ by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PetIQ by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter.

PetIQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

