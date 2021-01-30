Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Short Interest Update

Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the December 31st total of 217,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 263.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRVCF opened at $2.38 on Friday. Tervita has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tervita from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tervita from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

