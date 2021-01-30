TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in January

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TUIFY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of TUI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) downgraded shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of TUI stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. TUI has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. TUI had a negative return on equity of 128.51% and a negative net margin of 40.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TUI will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

