UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UCBJY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

UCBJY stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. UCB has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.53.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; and Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters.

