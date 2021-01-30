Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (NOB.V) (CVE:NOB) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (NOB.V) (CVE:NOB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (NOB.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 138,300 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$14.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (NOB.V) Company Profile (CVE:NOB)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, chromium, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal properties include the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 72,000 hectares located in Timmins-Cochrane area of Northern Ontario; and Holdsworth property comprising 19 contiguous patented mining claims covering an area of 304 hectares situated to the northeast of Wawa, Ontario.

