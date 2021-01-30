Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Sets New 12-Month High at $127.29

Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $127.29 and last traded at $122.14, with a volume of 6441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.42 and its 200-day moving average is $87.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 232.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 6.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

