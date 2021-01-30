Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Sets New 12-Month High at $127.29

Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $127.29 and last traded at $122.14, with a volume of 6441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.38.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.42 and its 200-day moving average is $87.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 232.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 6.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cimpress Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPR)
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.
