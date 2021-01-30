Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.12. Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 24,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$8.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07.

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$7.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

