Pritchard Capital Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $292.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by Pritchard Capital from $272.00 to $292.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $262.66.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $231.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $242.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,669,109,000 after buying an additional 1,231,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after buying an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 195,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,393,871 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,203,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,766 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.