MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) PT Raised to $26.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price target raised by Truist from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MCFT. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $29.92.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.17 million. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

