OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Raised to $40.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ONEW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.
NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $484.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.94.
In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
