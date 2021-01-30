OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Raised to $40.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ONEW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $484.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.94.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.38). OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

