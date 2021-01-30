Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.24

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$28.24 and last traded at C$28.24, with a volume of 341129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.23.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATZ shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.36.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.