CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Shares Gap Up to $14.80

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.80, but opened at $16.91. CollPlant Biotechnologies shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 1,164 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on CLGN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $103.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 116.41% and a negative net margin of 149.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.75% of CollPlant Biotechnologies worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

