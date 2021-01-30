Bank of America Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $280.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $256.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $262.66.

Microsoft stock opened at $231.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $242.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after buying an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after buying an additional 2,610,267 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,223,860,000 after buying an additional 1,792,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $369,806,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

