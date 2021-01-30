Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $269.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price upped by Barclays from $250.00 to $269.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.66.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $231.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $242.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 2,368 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.