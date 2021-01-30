Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 509,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

NYSE F opened at $10.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

