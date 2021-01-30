IFP Advisors Inc Sells 6,770 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.

NYSE F opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of -263.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $12.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

