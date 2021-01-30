Ingalls & Snyder LLC Makes New $808,000 Investment in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 19.3% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 54,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

AQN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.48.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $376.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.86 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.1551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.41%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

