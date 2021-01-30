Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 352 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,839,000 after buying an additional 136,277 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,933,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,311,000 after purchasing an additional 366,809 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Carvana by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,278,000 after purchasing an additional 407,264 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,388,000 after purchasing an additional 136,524 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,521,000 after purchasing an additional 25,336 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 33,834 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total value of $8,826,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 8,111 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.72, for a total transaction of $2,025,478.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,975,071 shares of company stock valued at $729,500,482. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVNA. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.77.

Carvana stock opened at $261.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.96. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $302.46. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

