Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Getty Realty from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,054,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,491,000 after buying an additional 58,210 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 160,013 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 611.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 177,388 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 162,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 51,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.